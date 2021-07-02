LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — On a busy Fourth of July holiday getaway day, part of a terminal at Los Angeles International Airport was evacuated Friday morning after a suspicious package was found in a ticketing area.
The discovery was made about 7 a.m. in the ticketing area of Terminal 2, Los Angeles World Airports spokesman Charles Pannuzio told City News Service.
Traffic was closed on the upper/departures level, and departing passengers were diverted to the lower/arrival level, Pannuzio said.
That will impact traffic for all passengers.
The LAPD bomb squad was summoned to examine the package, he said.
Travelers evacuated, vehicles diverted from LAX terminal due to suspicious bag
Traffic was closed on the upper/departures level, and departing passengers were diverted to the lower/arrival level, Los Angeles World Airports spokesman said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — On a busy Fourth of July holiday getaway day, part of a terminal at Los Angeles International Airport was evacuated Friday morning after a suspicious package was found in a ticketing area.