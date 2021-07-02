x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Travelers evacuated, vehicles diverted from LAX terminal due to suspicious bag

Traffic was closed on the upper/departures level, and departing passengers were diverted to the lower/arrival level, Los Angeles World Airports spokesman said.
LAX allows pot in airport but TSA says it's still a crime

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — On a busy Fourth of July holiday getaway day, part of a terminal at Los Angeles International Airport was evacuated Friday morning after a suspicious package was found in a ticketing area.

The discovery was made about 7 a.m. in the ticketing area of Terminal 2, Los Angeles World Airports spokesman Charles Pannuzio told City News Service.

Traffic was closed on the upper/departures level, and departing passengers were diverted to the lower/arrival level, Pannuzio said.

That will impact traffic for all passengers.

The LAPD bomb squad was summoned to examine the package, he said.

Related Articles