Man shot and killed by guard at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego identified

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a 36-year-old Massachusetts man who was fatally shot by military personnel last month as he allegedly threatened them with a knife while trying to force entry to Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego.

Travers Spargo King of Boston allegedly tried to drive into the Marine Corps training facility near Lindbergh Field without permission shortly before noon Nov. 26, according to MCRD public affairs.

After ignoring repeated orders to halt, King allegedly got out of his vehicle and belligerently approached depot personnel with a knife in his hand, prompting them to open fire on him, USMC officials reported. He died at the scene.

King, a civilian who previously had served in the Coast Guard, worked as an air-conditioning technician at the recruit depot from March to November of this year, according to an MCRD statement. It was unclear if he still held that job at the time of his death.

A friend of King who wished to remain anonymous provided the picture of King above and the following statement on Wednesday:



"Travers was one of my best friends through college. We share the same last name but are not related. I was notified of his death just 4 days ago."

The shooting is under investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.