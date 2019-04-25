SAN DIEGO — Authorities tracked down the driver suspected of hitting two California Highway Patrol officer during a pursuit that started in Orange County early Thursday morning on southbound I-5 and ending in the North County.

According to police, two California Highway Patrol officers were injured after being hit by a car while putting out a spike strip to stop the driver who got away near Loma Sante Fe in Solana Beach.

Police say the suspect was armed with a semi-automatic weapon and wanted for an armed robbery in Orange County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.