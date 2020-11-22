x
Crime

Two passengers die in La Jolla DUI crash

A 19-year-old and 21-year-old died, according to police.
Credit: KFMB

SAN DIEGO — Two passengers riding in a speeding car died Sunday in La Jolla when the vehicle hit a palm tree on Girard Avenue, police said.

The crash happened at 3:16 a.m. when the driver of a Nissan Altima was speeding westbound on 1000 Torrey Pines Road, said Officer Dino Delimitros of the San Diego Police Department.

The 26-year-old man driving the Altima made a left turn onto 7500 Girard Ave., lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a palm tree, the officer said.

Two male passengers, ages 19 and 21, received major injuries and died at the scene, Delimitros said.

The injured driver was taken to a hospital and will be held on suspicion of driving under the influence, the officer said. 