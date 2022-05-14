Woman killed and 12-year-old son wounded in Lincoln Park shootings

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

SAN DIEGO — A 22-year-old man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of murder and other charges in connection with the shooting death of a 31-year- old woman and the wounding of her 12-year-old son behind a Lincoln Park apartment complex, police said.

The shooting was reported at 2:19 a.m. Saturday, according to Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department. The caller said there was a shooting behind an apartment complex in the 300 block of South Willie James Jones Avenue, the lieutenant said.

"Officers from Southeastern Division arrived at the location and found a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body," Shebloski said. "Officers called for medics but the female was suffering from catastrophic injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene at 2:25 a.m."

Officers also found a 12-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg and a 32-year-old man suffering from contusions and other injuries to his face and other parts of his body.

Shortly after officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his wrist and recovered a firearm nearby that was believed to be used in the shootings, Shebloski said.

Alex Galvan, a resident of San Diego, was taken into custody, the lieutenant said.

Officers also detained a 24-year-old male companion of Galvan and were in the process of determining his possible role in the shootings. A third male was reported to have been seen running from the location. His possible role was yet to be determined but he is a person of interest, Shebloski said.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and were investigating the incident.

"It has been determined the 12-year-old male shot in this incident is the son of the deceased female and the 32-year-old male," Shebloski said. "It is still early in the investigation and little is known about the circumstances leading up to the shooting death of the female and her son.

"However, it appears Alex Galvan, his 24-year-old male companion, and possibly the third male were involved in a physical altercation with the 32- year-old male shortly before the female and their 12-year-old son came upon Galvan and his companions in the parking area behind the apartment complex," Shebloski said. "At that time, the female was shot multiple times along with her 12-year-old son."

The 12-year-old, his 32-year-old father, and Galvan were all taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries. Galvan will be booked into jail on suspicion of murder and additional charges related to the shooting once released from the hospital.

The woman who was killed was identified, but her name was not being released pending family notification.