California lawmakers reach $6.5 billion deal to open schools

The plan would require county public health departments to offer vaccinations to school staff who return to in-person classes.

CALIFORNIA, USA — California legislators have agreed on a $6.5 billion school reopening plan aimed at getting students back in classrooms this spring.

The plan would require county public health departments to offer vaccinations to school staff who return to in-person classes.

It would also require schools seeking funding to reopen starting April 15 to vulnerable students and those in lower grades. That includes English learners, homeless students, those without computers and foster children.

The proposed “Safe and Open Schools” plan would overhaul a $2 billion proposal from Gov. Gavin Newsom that was widely criticized by school superintendents, unions and lawmakers.