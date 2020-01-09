Poway Unified back to school Wednesday with distance learning, for now

One kindergarten teacher shared her emotions ahead of the first day of school.

POWAY, Calif. — One of San Diego County's largest school districts, Poway Unified, is getting ready to welcome more than 36,000 students back to school Wednesday.

While San Diego County schools have been given the green light to return back to the classroom, like many districts, Poway Unified is starting the year online. It's something teachers and staff have been working on since virtual learning first began last spring.



"In my class, I'm going to have 27," said Willow Grove kindergarten teacher Corinna Kitchen.



Like many Poway Unified families, Kitchen is having first day jitters as well.



"Everyone, you know, is excited to see their new class, but also I'm a little nervous about what it's gonna look like and just technical issues [are] probably going to be on everyone's mind," said Kitchen.



Wednesday marks the first day of the new school year. Kitchen has been preparing for months - attending training seminars, setting up her classroom for virtual tours, as well as putting together welcome videos and material bags for students.



"We're going have a drive-thru meet and greet and they can get their little bags of goodies for the first week of school," said Kitchen.



Teachers district wide have been doing the same.

Superintendent Marian Kim-Phelps said it will be a different experience compared to what virtual learning was like when it first started last spring.

“Last spring, we saw it as an emergency distance learning," said Kim-Phelps. "We've been doing a lot of professional development with our staff and our teachers and we've been amping up our device initiative, ensuring all kids have access to devices. We've surveyed our staff, parents and our students to find out what adjustments we needed to make.”



Students will be graded, and attendance will be taken. For those starting a new school all together, some campuses have allowed in-person tours. Others have hosted online orientations.

“Staff has been working hard to make this special in spite of the fact we can't reopen," said Kim-Phelps.



Back in Kitchen's classroom, it's ready for in-person instruction. At this point, all county schools can reopen if they choose. While no decision has been made, the Poway School Board is expected to discuss reopening plans at its meeting next week.

“The board members will discuss how we will start to reopen and what will that look like," said Kim-Phelps. "Staff is going to recommend that we start with our elementary schools. I'm optimistic - fingers crossed that we'll get back sooner than later.”