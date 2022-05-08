‘Women in STEM Career Fair’ inspiring young women in San Diego

The program fused ecology and technology to connect youth to the natural resources and science.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — The “Women in Stem Career Fair” wrapped up at Cabrillo Monument after two weeks. The fair gives women in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math a chance to share their pathways to success with young girls.

The free, two-week STEM summer day camp is for girls ages 9-16. According to organizers, the program fuses ecology and technology to connect youth to the natural resources and science of America's National Parks.

The camp will explore the themes of biodiversity, marine science as well as nature photography.

For more information, click here.