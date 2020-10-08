College students return to campus amid coronavirus pandemic

Upon arrival at out-of-state schools, college students report they must take COVID-19 tests and sequester until they receive results.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Many California schools are starting the year online while other states experiment with in-person learning. For those opening up, several rules have been put in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

News 8’s Steve Price just sent his son Aaron off for his freshman year at Duke University in North Carolina. Prior to leaving for college, Duke asked students to quarantine at home for two weeks.

Upon arrival, they must be immediately tested for COVID and sequester in their dorm room until they receive the results. Then once school starts students are required to monitor their symptoms daily.

“They give us like thermometers and then we are supposed to report other symptoms," Aaron said.

Duke has also come up with a creative way to contact trace since some classes are being held in-person.

“We have like our card access to the buildings and that’s the log so they’ll be able to see who's in the same buildings,” said Aaron.

Meanwhile, Connor Hanan, who is also from San Diego, recently arrived in New York where he will be a junior at Syracuse.

“I’m glad they lifted the travel restrictions at least a little bit," Connor said. "I don’t mind quarantine if it means we get to be out here.”

Similar to Duke’s policy, students attending Syracuse are asked to quarantine for 14 days and then must be tested before going on campus.

“I had to fill out a form that says where I’ll be for the next 14 days so I get a daily text asking me if I have symptoms and how everything is going,” said Connor.

Meanwhile, for those that will meet on campus for classes, the school has been providing the latest updates on their safety measures via email.

“One of them listed things they’ve done like upgraded air ducts and more masks and tons of plexiglass,” Connor said.

Syracuse has also made it very clear that large gatherings are not allowed.

“There’s going to be more patrols, more campus security officers and they’re watching them for that kind of thing especially now, and if you are caught at a party or something they have threatened disciplinary action," said Connor.