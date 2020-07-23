San Diego County creates compliance team amid pandemic

"This is out of an effort to keep our businesses open, not to close them," Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said.

SAN DIEGO — As a result of coronavirus numbers that continue to rise, Supervisor Greg Cox announced Wednesday that San Diego County was starting a Safe Reopening Compliance Team that will provide assistance to businesses and residents not in compliance with public health orders.

The team's exact powers were not immediately clear.

"This is a carrot approach, not a stick," Cox said. "But we still have the stick and other tools to ensure compliance."

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said the team would enable the county to step up enforcement on "egregious violations" -- but the details on that enforcement were unclear. Officials were also reaching out to the various cities and communities in the county to collaborate on solutions.



"This is out of an effort to keep our businesses open, not to close them," Fletcher said.

A team made up of County staff will be working with representatives from local jurisdictions to address complaints about businesses that are flagrantly not complying with the local health order.

While most businesses have reopened safely and scaled back their operations when asked by the state and the county, some businesses have refused to modify operations or close.

The Safe Reopening Compliance Team will go out to businesses and establishments across the region to ensure compliance with the local Public Health Order and to slow the spread of COVID-19. If they refuse, more strict measures could be taken.

Residents can report businesses defying the public health guidance by calling their local police department’s non-emergency line.

Community Setting Outbreaks:

Two new outbreaks were identified on July 21, one in a business and one in a healthcare setting.

In the past seven days, 12 community outbreaks were confirmed.

The number of community outbreaks remains above the trigger of seven or more in seven days.

A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households.

Testing:

8,280 tests were reported to the County on July 21 and 7% were positive new cases.

The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases is 6.0%. The target is less than 8.0%.

The 7-day, daily average of tests is 9,155.

Cases: