National City leaders distribute free COVID-19 safety kits during turkey giveaway

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A turkey drive different from any in the past is happening Tuesday in National City where families will also receive a COVID-19 safety kit along with their dinner. It's part of the push to ensure people practice safety guidelines during the holiday.
The National City mayor, Alejandra Sotelo-Solis, alongside community leaders will distribute COVID-19 Safety kits during the annual free turkey giveaway for National City residents. This is a first-come, first-served event and identification with National City address is required for receipt of a free turkey.
Mayor Sotelo-Solis said no-one will be turned away to receive a COVID-19 safety kit.
The county of San Diego is still in the most restrictive purple tier and South Bay communities have already been hit especially hard. Officials including the mayor said this may be the one to re-consider spending with family. As a reminder, this turkey giveaway will look a bit different.
“We need to work together to have our abuelitas/grandmas around for next year! It is imperative that we stress to our residents, in a positive and proactive manner, with our public safety personnel and non-profit partners that it is ‘ok’ that our 2020 Thanksgiving holiday does not look like Thanksgiving as usual. Our community will be gently reminded of this while receiving safety kits, goodie bags and handouts of what the purple tier guidelines are.”
This comes as a partnership between National City leaders and the San Diego Latino Health Coalition. The pandemic has hit National City especially hard compared to other parts of the county, and over the last several weeks, cases across the state have increased.
National City leaders said this is the time to reconsider gathering with people outside of your household for Thanksgiving dinner. They're stressing the importance of keeping your loved ones safe and saying if you do gather, it's especially important to practice the safety protocols recommended by experts. That includes staying outside, six feet apart, with masks on, and no pot-luck style meals.
The event begins at 10 a.m. at the National City library on National City Boulevard. The safety kits include a thermometer, hand sanitizer, wipes, and masks.