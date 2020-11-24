National City leaders distribute free COVID-19 safety kits during turkey giveaway

The county of San Diego is still in the most restrictive purple tier and South Bay communities have already been hit especially hard. Officials including the mayor said this may be the one to re-consider spending with family. As a reminder, this turkey giveaway will look a bit different.



“We need to work together to have our abuelitas/grandmas around for next year! It is imperative that we stress to our residents, in a positive and proactive manner, with our public safety personnel and non-profit partners that it is ‘ok’ that our 2020 Thanksgiving holiday does not look like Thanksgiving as usual. Our community will be gently reminded of this while receiving safety kits, goodie bags and handouts of what the purple tier guidelines are.”



This comes as a partnership between National City leaders and the San Diego Latino Health Coalition. The pandemic has hit National City especially hard compared to other parts of the county, and over the last several weeks, cases across the state have increased.