COVID-19 in San Diego: A look back at the timeline of the past year

SAN DIEGO — Nearly one year ago, on March 9, 2020, San Diego County reported its first presumptive positive case of COVID-19. The woman in her 50s had recently traveled home from abroad and began showing symptoms of coronavirus. The case was reported five days after Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency to begin preparing for what would become a global pandemic.
Here is a timeline of events over the past year:
March 4 – Gov. Newsom declares a state of emergency
March 6 – Toilet paper, cleaning supply shortages begin
March 9 – San Diego County reports first local case
March 12 – State bans gatherings
March 19 – Stay-at-home order begins
March 22 – First San Diegan dies from COVID-19
April 1 – Schools closed
April 2 – San Diego surpasses 1,000 cases
April 22 – San Diego surpasses 100 deaths
May 7 – Businesses begin reopening
May 15 – San Diego conducts 100,000th coronavirus test
May 21 – Indoor dining resumes
May 26 – Personal services resume
June 17 – San Diego surpasses 10,000 cases
July 5 – Bars, indoor dining close again
Aug. 6 – San Diego hits second wave peak of 652 new daily cases
Aug. 31 – San Diego placed in Red Tier under new Blueprint for a Safer Economy
Sep. 1 - Schools permitted to reopen
Sep. 22 – San Diego conducts 1 millionth coronavirus test
Nov. 2 – San Diego moves to Purple Tier
Nov. 21 – Nighttime curfew begins
Nov. 30 – San Diego surpasses 1,000 deaths
Dec. 3 – Regional stay-at-home order begins
Dec. 10 – San Diego surpasses 100,000 cases
Dec. 15 – Nurse Brittanee Randle becomes the first San Diego civilian to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Naval Medical Center San Diego administered its first dose a few hours earlier.
Jan. 7 – San Diego hits third wave peak of 4,550 new daily cases
Jan. 10 – San Diego conducts 3 millionth coronavirus test
Jan. 11 – First Vaccination Super Station opens at Petco Park, capable of vaccinating 5,000 people daily
Jan. 12 – San Diego surpasses 200,000 cases; county hits a peak of 1,804 people hospitalized with COVID-19
Jan. 13 – San Diego surpasses 2,000 deaths
Jan. 18 – San Diego administers 100,000 vaccinations
Jan. 20 – ICUs hit a peak of 438 COVID-19 patients, 65% of beds have coronavirus patients
Jan. 25 – Curfew, stay-at-home order ends
Feb. 12 – San Diego surpasses 3,000 deaths
Mar. 5 – San Diego administers 1 millionth vaccine