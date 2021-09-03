COVID-19 in San Diego: A look back at the timeline of the past year

So much has happened in the 365 days since the first COVID-19 case was reported in San Diego County.

SAN DIEGO — Nearly one year ago, on March 9, 2020, San Diego County reported its first presumptive positive case of COVID-19. The woman in her 50s had recently traveled home from abroad and began showing symptoms of coronavirus. The case was reported five days after Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency to begin preparing for what would become a global pandemic.

Here is a timeline of events over the past year:

March 4 – Gov. Newsom declares a state of emergency

March 6 – Toilet paper, cleaning supply shortages begin

March 9 – San Diego County reports first local case

March 12 – State bans gatherings

March 19 – Stay-at-home order begins

March 22 – First San Diegan dies from COVID-19

April 1 – Schools closed

April 2 – San Diego surpasses 1,000 cases

April 22 – San Diego surpasses 100 deaths

May 7 – Businesses begin reopening

May 15 – San Diego conducts 100,000th coronavirus test

May 21 – Indoor dining resumes

May 26 – Personal services resume

June 17 – San Diego surpasses 10,000 cases

July 5 – Bars, indoor dining close again

Aug. 6 – San Diego hits second wave peak of 652 new daily cases

Aug. 31 – San Diego placed in Red Tier under new Blueprint for a Safer Economy

Sep. 1 - Schools permitted to reopen

Sep. 22 – San Diego conducts 1 millionth coronavirus test

Nov. 2 – San Diego moves to Purple Tier

Nov. 21 – Nighttime curfew begins

Nov. 30 – San Diego surpasses 1,000 deaths

Dec. 3 – Regional stay-at-home order begins

Dec. 10 – San Diego surpasses 100,000 cases

Dec. 15 – Nurse Brittanee Randle becomes the first San Diego civilian to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Naval Medical Center San Diego administered its first dose a few hours earlier.

Jan. 7 – San Diego hits third wave peak of 4,550 new daily cases

Jan. 10 – San Diego conducts 3 millionth coronavirus test

Jan. 11 – First Vaccination Super Station opens at Petco Park, capable of vaccinating 5,000 people daily

Jan. 12 – San Diego surpasses 200,000 cases; county hits a peak of 1,804 people hospitalized with COVID-19

Jan. 13 – San Diego surpasses 2,000 deaths

Jan. 18 – San Diego administers 100,000 vaccinations

Jan. 20 – ICUs hit a peak of 438 COVID-19 patients, 65% of beds have coronavirus patients

Jan. 25 – Curfew, stay-at-home order ends

Feb. 12 – San Diego surpasses 3,000 deaths