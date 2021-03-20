Third stimulus check update: Couples reporting only half payments

Married couples who file taxes jointly reported only half their COVID relief money showed up in their accounts. Here's how to see if the payment is split.

If you are a married couple and filed your taxes jointly, but you have only received half of your stimulus payment via direct deposit from the American Rescue Plan, you may be getting it in two parts.

The COVID relief bill included $1,400 stimulus payments for Americans who filed individually and made up to $75,000, or $2,800 for couples who made up to $150,000. The amount drops dramatically beyond those income caps, zeroing out at $80,000 and $160,000 income, respectively. There's an additional $1,400 for all dependents.

But many people, including couples who filed jointly and are under the $150,000 income cap, reported this week that they only received half their payment even though they got the full amount from the first two stimulus packages in 2020.

Why did we only get half of our stimulus money?

"It was pretty big shock when we thought we were going to receive $4,200 and only got $2,100," Joshua Bair of Louisville, Ky., said this week.

"According to the IRS, they have sent the full $5,600 owed to us. According to the bank, they have received $2,800 and there are no pending deposits," said Cassie Greaney of Payson, Ariz.

The frustration spawned a Facebook group called "Half Stimulus Missing/Received Status."

Something the users of that page started noticing late this week is that their banks are reporting they have a pending deposit for the second half of their money -- their spouse's half -- next week.

Check the Get My Payment tool for each spouse

If you filed jointly, a way to check this is to go to the Get My Payment tool on the IRS website. First, check using the requested information for one of the spouses, then do it again for the other. You may find the dates when the IRS says it will deposit the money for each person are different. That's what some people have discovered.

"Yes this is what is happening to me. We got half under my husband’s on the 17th and mine says the 24th," wrote another.

"Get my payment updated mine!!!" one woman wrote in the Facebook group. "It used to have 3/17 for us both! Now mine has changed!" she said, showing a screen shot from the IRS that indicated her payment was coming on March 24.

If a couple with a dependent filed jointly, then it appears the $1,400 for the dependent may be split between the two payments. So, a couple who is expecting $4,200 may get two payments of $2,100 -- that's $1,400 for the spouse and $700 for the dependent.

This, however, may not explain all cases of payments that are not the full amount people are expecting.

"Why did we only get $800?!?" said one woman in the Facebook group who indicated she and her husband should have gotten $4,200 for them and their child. "Anyone else going through a similar situation?? I see that many of you have at least got half.... we didn’t even get half of ours!!!"