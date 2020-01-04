SAN DIEGO — As thousands of Californians are out of jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, many have been left unable to pay rent this month and going forward. Some San Diegans are organizing a “rent strike” and are also calling for a freeze on all rent payments.

The San Diego Tenants Union wants to see the state legislator impose a full rent suspension. On their Facebook page, they are asking participants of the rent strike to hand their landlords a letter which is meant to be a resource for tenants that have experienced income loss during this pandemic.

The letter acts as a notice to the landlord of their hardship with the final line reading, “If we cannot pay rent on April 1, 2020, it is very unlikely that we will be able to pay our rent for the duration of this crisis.”

The City of San Diego has an eviction moratorium in place, but renters are not automatically protected. It requires tenants to take action before or by April 1 in order to prevent missed rent payments leading to an eviction. By April 1, tenants need to notify their landlord that they are unable to pay rent due to job loss or income loss related to the pandemic. Then within seven days, tenants must provide documentation proving they are unable to pay.

However, despite the news and websites that have been set up for tenants, California Housing Rights Attorney, Elena Popp, is worried that many people haven’t read the fine print. “They are completely confused by these mish-mosh of laws, measures, and policies. Tenants in San Diego probably do not realize that right now they have to send a letter to their landlord saying ‘I cannot pay my rent for these COVID related reasons.”

The city’s moratorium on evictions is in effect until the end of May, and all unpaid rent is eventually due.

For a full rundown on the entire process for tenants, click here.

