SAN DIEGO — Over 1,000 people will have dinner tonight thanks to the San Diego Food Bank and the San Diego & Imperial Counties Labor Council. They hosted a mass “drive-through” food distribution for low-income families and seniors at SDCCU Stadium on Saturday.

The distribution targeted the vulnerable, low-income families and seniors affected by the COVID-19 crisis. In order to keep everything clean and safe, the distribution was touchless which means attendees never had to get out of their cars. Food was placed directly in the back seat or trunk.

Families received a total of 25 pounds of food which included whole grain spaghetti, peanut butter, brown rice, raisins, canned pears, canned peaches, canned green beans, canned green peas, canned tomato sauce, canned vegetable soup, canned chili, canned salmon, a box of cereal, and a 3-pound bag of fresh oranges.

For information on the Food Bank’s food programs operating during the crisis, click here.

