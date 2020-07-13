Governor Newsom orders closure of indoor activity at gyms, salons and more

The order affects all 30 counties on the state's pandemic monitoring list -- including San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — Citing rising rates of people testing positive for the coronavirus and jumps in hospitalizations, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday ordered the closure of indoor operations at gyms, hair salons, houses of worship, personal-care services, malls and non-critical office settings.

The order affects all 30 counties on the state's pandemic monitoring list -- including San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties.

Newsom also ordered the statewide closure of indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, zoos, aquariums, family entertainment centers and card rooms -- and the full closure of all bars. Those restrictions were already in place in counties on the state's monitoring list, but the new order extended them statewide.

Newsom reiterated that the state's enactment of health-restrictions was being handled with a "dimmer switch," meaning the severity of the orders can be adjusted upward or downward based on the latest virus statistics and "trendlines."

The state has been seeing record numbers of infections in recent days, along with increasing hospitalizations. As of Monday, Newsom said 6,485 were hospitalized across the state due to the coronavirus. The seven-day rolling average of people testing positive for the virus was 7.7%, Newsom said.

California confirmed 8,358 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. Hospitalizations have increased 28% over the past two weeks, according to the Associated Press.