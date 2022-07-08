San Diego State University is reimplementing a mask mandate starting August 15

All faculty, staff and students will be required to wear a facial covering starting August 15 in classrooms and in the library regardless of vaccination status.

SAN DIEGO — In light of rising COVID-19 cases around San Diego County, San Diego State University is reimplementing a mask mandate as students gear up for the fall semester.

“I think it will give a lot of people a sense of comfort because cases are rising, and because masks are going to be required, I think it’s going to be really good for the school and the germs. We don’t want those,” said graduate student Naomi Trader. “I’m actually kind of happy that the mask policy is coming back and I just think it’s going to add a little bit of layer of more protection on my part.”

Beginning Monday, August 15, all faculty, staff and students will be required to wear a facial covering in classrooms and in the library regardless of vaccination status. This goes for all indoor and outdoor classes, however, professors and teaching assistants who are up to date with vaccinations can remove their masks while teaching.

“I’m personally ok with that,” said Joanna Garcia, graduate student for dentistry. “I think everyone should be as cautious as they want to be and the pandemic is still going on, so I think that whoever wants to wear it, I think that’s ok.”

Not everyone is excited about the return of the mask mandate. Some students tell CBS 8 that they think this policy has been all over the place.

“I think that it’s just going to be a cycle,” said Jack Stone, an undergraduate majoring in business. “They’re going to tell us to stop wearing them and then we’re just going to have to put them right back on, and every single time, I mean, that’s the pattern that it’s been. Every time they tell us to take the mask off within the next few months, we’re wearing them again.”

As for indoor gatherings such as basketball games, social clubs, or other events, masks will not be required, but still recommended.

“You know it’s a double-edged sword,” said Luke Glass, an undergraduate student majoring in physics. “I never really know what their real goal is. Are they just trying to save face because they’re like, ‘Oh, you have to wear your masks,’ and then they’re like, ‘Alright everybody, pack the stadium, get hyped for the team. Let’s make some money.’ It just hasn’t been consistent since the beginning.”

As students gear up for the fall semester, masks or not, they’re just hoping to have a productive year at school.

“I just hope that everyone stays safe this school year and yes, it’s going to be a good year,” said Garcia.

The mask requirement for students in instructional settings will be in place until September 15, at which time, the university will reevaluate the policy.

The full mask policy statement from SDSU can be read below:



“In light of recent increased COVID-19 transmission and case counts in San Diego County and ahead of the upcoming fall semester, the university is reimplementing its COVID-19 facial covering policy for the first few weeks of the semester.



This policy will be in place until Thursday, Sept. 15. Our university will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and communicate updates to the campus community as we approach that date.



Beginning Monday, Aug. 15, all faculty, staff and students will be required to wear a facial covering in instructional settings regardless of vaccination status.



Facial Coverings Required



Facial coverings are required when in instructional settings, whether indoors or outdoors. This includes classrooms, instructional labs, spaces being actively used in an instructional capacity, and the library.



Instructional faculty, teaching assistants and interpreters who are fully up to date with their vaccinations can remove their facial coverings when teaching as long as students are masked in the classroom.



Facial coverings will also continue to be required for all individuals in limited environments that have licensing or other requirements, such as the Children’s Center and Student Health Services.



Facial Coverings Recommended



Facial coverings are recommended indoors when gathering for events, meetings and other functions with others, to include non-instructional settings, such as offices. As possible, alternate modes of meeting are encouraged, including the use of outdoor spaces and virtual meetings.



Individuals may still voluntarily mask either when in non-required indoor settings or outdoors if they wish to do so.



Continue to Take Other Precautions



As a reminder, never come to campus for classes, work or events if you are experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms and/or test positive. Individuals experiencing symptoms must wear a facial covering if they are on campus to seek testing or as they exit campus to return home if they have onset of symptoms while on campus.



Each of us has a personal responsibility to help stop the spread of any illness, including COVID-19, and every member of our campus community is encouraged to practice good hygiene and cleanliness.



Vaccinations



The California State University (CSU) system’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement remains unchanged and in effect for Fall 2022. All students, faculty and staff are required to have a COVID-19 vaccination and booster when eligible on file to access campus facilities and programs.



The CSU COVID-19 vaccination requirement allows for students, faculty and staff to seek an exemption based on medical or religious grounds. Information on submitting an exemption request is online.



As always, the university continues to monitor the situation with COVID-19 and will update this guidance and the campus community as needed.



We thank you for your ongoing commitment to the health and safety of our campus community.”