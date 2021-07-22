Many fear that Medicare patients could lose telemedicine coverage

San Diego healthcare providers say it’s important to keep telemedicine to provide equitable healthcare to all patients.

SAN DIEGO — The future of doctor visits is in telemedicine. Local healthcare providers say before the pandemic virtual visits were still new, but during COVID restrictions telemedicine skyrocketed. At Sharp Healthcare it went from a modest 200 telehealth visits a month to 10,000 a day.

“Our yearly goal we accomplished in about a single day,” said Dr. Elan Hekier, M.D., Chief Information and Innovation Officer, Sharp-Reese-Stealy Medical Group.

At Kaiser Permanente, almost all of their outpatient appointments were telemedicine compared to 30% pre-pandemic.

“During the pandemic, we had months that we got up to low to mid 90’s (percent),” said Dr. Brian Bronson, M.D., Chief of Family Medicine, Kaiser Permanente San Diego.

At Scripps Health 71% of visits were telemedicine.

“COVID hit and we jumped up to 60,000 visits in April from less than 20 a week,” Dr. David Wetherhold, Chief Medical Officer for Ambulatory Systems, Scripps Health.

In California, telemedicine is covered under private insurance but those flexibilities could go away for Medi-Cal patients and all for Medicare patients once the Public Health Emergency order is lifted.

Local doctors say it’s important to keep telemedicine to provide equitable healthcare to patients.

Many patients like the convenience of not having to leave work and take a call or video from their laptop or home, but for other patients, it was a necessity if they couldn’t get off work or take public transportation.

“It's not just convenience for those that can afford computers but anyone who needs it and those that really need access,” said Wetherhold.

Congress is urging Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Beccera to develop a comprehensive telehealth strategy for Medicare beneficiaries to continue accessing virtual care following the expiration of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency.