Models used to predict how coronavirus will spread in San Diego County, statewide

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — California is using several forecast models to predict how coronavirus will spread on a state and county level.



Six projection models are averaged to look between two and four weeks out including one developed by the University of California – Los Angeles.



“We consider the number of unreported cases in our projection, which hasn't been used in many other projection models, and because of that, our projection is more reliable and more accurate than many other projection models,” said Quanquan Gu an assistant professor of computer science at UCLA.



His projection estimates a 15% reduction in hospitalizations over the next month in San Diego County. The ensemble projection, which uses all six models, estimates a 5% reduction.



“Provided that we keep implementing the public health measures as we are doing in the past few weeks, then I’m cautiously optimistic that the number of confirmed cases and deaths will decrease steadily in the next few months,” said Gu.