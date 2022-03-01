National City to offer free at-home COVID tests on Tuesday as many struggle to find testing in San Diego County

The 1,000 test kit distribution will provide some relief from long lines and hard to come by COVID tests in San Diego County.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — The wait to get a COVID test at pharmacies, hospitals and county sites is long and not expected to shorten anytime soon.

As COVID cases continue to rise, more people are getting tested for various health and work reasons.

Others are becoming what the county calls "Frequent Fliers" causing long lines at testing locations and a lack of available appointments.

On Tuesday, the National City Library in partnership with the County of San Diego’s Health and Human Services Agency will provide 1,000 free at-home COVID tests. Right now, they are hard to find in stores, and scheduling an appointment to get tested for COVID is hit or miss.

Long lines for free COVID testing were seen this week in the North County at CSU-San Marcos, in East County in La Mesa at Kaiser, in the South Bay at the Otay Ranch Mall and at City Heights Recreation Center.

“Just to make sure to be careful about my coworkers and family,” said a man waiting in line at the City Heights Recreation Center.

The county reports they have 24 free testing sites that perform a total of 5,500 PCR tests per day county-wide.

“We are trying to encourage folks, [but] we have folks who are coming every single day to get tested. You don't have to come every single day to get tested,” said Chairman Nathan Fletcher, San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

Fletcher said the county-run sites only make up 10% of the testing sites throughout the county.

“We encourage people: don’t go to the ER but call your primary care physician. Pharmacies, CVS, Rite Aid, and others have the testing capacity,” said Fletcher.

All across the county, people have been going to the ER to get tested.

The delay in testing kits in public schools caused many parents to show up at Rady Children's Hospital.

“We are seeing increased visits to the emergency department for families who are concerned about possible COVID exposure or COVID-like symptoms,” said Dr. Scott Herskovitz, Clinical Director of Rady Children’s Hospital Pediatric Emergency Department.

He said as more people show up to the ER it is causing more time to triage what child needs immediate care.

The hospital is telling people to not visit Rady’s emergency room or urgent care centers for COVID testing or mild symptoms.

“Coming to the emergency department incurs a risk. It incurs a risk to infection and at the same time there is a cost that comes along with the emergency department that we don't want families to feel the burden of if they don't have to,” said Herskovitz.

The problem is for many, tests are hard to come by no matter where you look and often a long wait.

As of Monday, the soonest you could get an appointment at COVIDClinic.org was eight days out.

On The San Diego County testing website, you couldn't find an appointment on Monday for the next three days, which is how far you can schedule out with the county. There are walk-in locations but there are long lines.

Others are finding it easy to get a test.

Call smaller pharmacies in different areas.. https://t.co/9pyLirrmni — 💙💚💙4evr#12💙💚💙 (@4evr_sea) January 4, 2022

Order from labcorp. Swab at home and send out. County site at CSUSM used to have tolerable wait - all outdoor. Not positive about current wait times. — S.A.H. is tired (@sarahackney) January 4, 2022

amazon has home tests for $18 but shipping is delayed by a week or so😬 — 2020 survivor (@chelseafeilen) January 4, 2022

Dial 211 — Lindsey Mcatee (@LindsM) January 4, 2022

If you have Sharp you can call them, the general number you would use to make an appointment, they will order it and you just drive up to urgent care, take it in your car. This is not rapid but PCR. — John Russell (@IamBatman44Ever) January 4, 2022

“If we could do 100,000 tests a day we would do 100,000 tests a day. We're literally doing everything we possibly can as is everyone in the healthcare system,” said Fletcher.

The chairman said the county doesn't plan to add additional sites but expand capacity at each site.