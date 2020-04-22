SAN DIEGO — Starting Wednesday, everyone who goes out in public in National City is required to wear a face covering.



The City Council unanimously passed an emergency order Tuesday mandating the practice amid the COVID-19 pandemic, making National City the first city to do so in San Diego County.



The order means that all community members must wear face coverings "anytime they leave their home and are in public settings," according to a statement from city officials.



Riverside County was the first in California to make face coverings mandatory earlier this month.



In the wake of a weekend with relatively few new COVID-19 cases and deaths reported, San Diego County health officials announced an increase of 109 confirmed cases and 15 deaths on Tuesday, raising the totals to 2,434 cases and 87 fatalities.



That marked the deadliest day since the pandemic began and the most new cases in nearly two weeks.



"We're not out of danger yet," said Board of Supervisors Chairman Greg Cox.

