San Diego County to open new COVID-19 testing site at the border

The free site will operate from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and will focus on testing essential workers and American citizens who live in Tijuana.

SAN DIEGO — A new COVID-19 testing site will begin operating Wednesday at the San Ysidro Port of Entry PedEast crossing.

The free site will operate from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and will focus on testing essential workers and American citizens who live in Tijuana, as well as residents of the area.

No appointments are necessary at the walk-up site, which will offer about 200 tests daily. People getting tested will not be asked about their immigration status or who lives with them.

“We know that communities in South Bay have been hit the hardest by COVID-19,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “The location was selected because of the increase in cases in the region and the number of people, especially essential workers who cross daily.”

The new location is one of ten County and state sites operating in South County and is part of the County’s ongoing efforts to address COVID-19 in the region, which has been disproportionately affected by the novel coronavirus.

Another no-appointment testing site opened this week at California State University San Marcos. Appointments are necessary for most County testing sites. To make an appointment, visit www.211sandiego.org or call 2-1-1.