New COVID-19 vaccine trial underway in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Many Chula Vista residents are taking part in a new AstraZeneca vaccine trial for COVID-19.

The first group of volunteers will be screened to make sure they fit the criteria to be a part of the trial. Another group will come through on Tuesday to report back about how they are feeling and what they have experienced after already receiving the trial vaccine.

UC San Diego along with AstraZeneca say they are looking for 30,000 participants for the vaccine trial. To be eligible, you must be 18 or older and in good health. Researchers also say they want people who are more at risk of getting COVID-19 due to where they live or work.

A spokesperson for the vaccine trial said, “Two-thirds of the participants will receive the test vaccine, given as two injections with the second shot 28 days after the first. The other third will receive two injections of a saline placebo on the same timetable.”

News 8 spoke with an infectious disease doctor who is helping to investigate and oversee the trial. She said one of the things she wants people to know about the vaccine trial is that while speed is a priority, safety will always be at the top of their list.