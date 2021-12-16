Some San Diegans indifferent towards CA mask mandate

Many people are either opposed to the mask mandate or simply have mask fatigue.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — California’s mask mandate calls for masks indoors, however many people are either opposed to the mandate or simply have mask fatigue.

"We’re not here to tell anybody what to do, we believe in body autonomy and we’re not wavering from that ever, period," said Shanti Claydon, owner of El Avocado.

Shanti Claydon, owner of El Avocado in La Jolla, is a firm believer in freedom of choice and not requiring masks for her customers or her staff.

"Ain't it great that you live in a place where you’re allowed to have your opinion and they’re allowed to have their opinion, I totally support that," said Claydon.

California is mandating masks to be worn in all indoor public settings, that began Wednesday. It applies to everyone until Jan. 15, regardless of vaccination status.

In La Jolla on Thursday night, a majority of people News 8 saw were not wearing masks.

"It’s a little frustrating when I hear people say it's my right to breathe, hey, I'm asthmatic this is hard but I do it," said Dori Saloia, a resident of La Jolla.

She said in her opinion it’s irresponsible when people don’t wear their masks.

"They’re putting their lives at risk which is fine, but unfortunately putting other people at risk," said Saloia.

Some say it’s a persons decision and no one should be forced to do anything.

"I think it’s up to people but if the consensus is for people to feel more comfortable out and about and everyone’s doing it in the stores, I have mine ready and I'll do it."

"I think it’s more of a sign of respect for me, as for it being mandated? No I don’t agree with that," said Joe.

As with the previous mask mandate, there are people who are exempt from wearing masks at all times.

Here's the list:

Those younger than two years old. (Young children aren’t included because of the risk of suffocation.)

People with medical or mental health condition, or disabilities, that prevent them from wearing a mask. (This includes those who are unconscious, can’t remove a mask on their own or who have a medical condition that will mean wearing a mask could obstruct their breathing.)

People who are hearing impaired, or communicating with someone who is hearing impaired.

People who can’t wear a mask because it would create a risk to them related to their work — as determined by workplace safety guidelines.