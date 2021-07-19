San Diegans react to possibility of another mask mandate despite high vaccination rate in county

In Los Angeles, because of the spike in virus numbers mandatory masking indoors went into effect Saturday.

Just one month after California dropped restrictions, Los Angeles has implemented a mask mandate indoors regardless of being fully vaccinated. With the Delta variant and rising infections across San Diego some people believe having the mask mandate wouldn't be a bad idea.

"If it's for the protection of your community why not," said Meg Ponferrada, a nurse from the Temecula area, she said she 100 percent supports what Los Angeles is doing.

"I'm up for it, I would agree, because we have this responsibility especially those 12 years old and below," said Ponferrada. Many people agree, "it's an epidemic, it kills people, so you can't take chances anymore."

"I don't like it. I'm vaccinated and I wish everyone else would get vaccinated, so it's a little frustrating," said LA resident Catherine King.

Here in San Diego, there are some who believe it should be up to you.

"If you're vaccinated, I don't feel you need to wear a mask simple as that."

The biggest concerns health leaders say are big factors in COVID spikes are the new Delta variant, which is much more contagious, and the number of people getting vaccinated.

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned people in Los Angeles that there could be a dangerous spread among those unvaccinated. "There are still plenty of people who are not vaccinated leading to that dynamic spread of the virus throughout the community I believe that's what the challenge is in Los Angeles."

According to CovidActNow.org LA has 53 percent of their population fully vaccinated, with 60 percent receiving one dose.

Compared with San Diego, 56 percent are fully vaccinated, and 72 percent with one dose.