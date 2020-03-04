SAN DIEGO —

Small businesses are doing what they can to stay afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic. One business got creative when they found themselves with a surplus of baking items and bills to pay. Diego Desserts has items you can’t find at the grocery store.

Studies show that baking can actually make you happier and kneading dough is actually therapeutic, but when many didn’t see the items needed to bake on store shelves they started calling wholesalers and it gave at least one business an idea to help out.

“I was contemplating laying off employees on Monday morning,” said Geofrey Millensifer.

Instead, he loaded up his refrigerated delivery truck with flour, sugar, nuts and all things baking.

“So, I decided to build a few pallets of 50-pound bags, and I came to the park and somebody tweeted it,” Millensifer said.

What happened next surprised the Lakeside wholesaler who usually sells to casinos, hotels and restaurants.

“The next thing I knew there was a line,” he said.

“Cookies, cakes, you name it,” said customer Lisa Kendall. “Hot pasta - my daughter decided to make pasta the other night.”

Kendall got the last slot of the day and picked up items for neighbors.

“It’s really hard to find this stuff at the grocery store today believe it or not,” she said. “I’m getting flour, butter, and sugar and everything that my girls are wanting to bake with these days.”

After losing 95% of their business, Diego Desserts employees are happy to be working, but selling to individuals is more work, so a few friends decided to help out.

For now, Millensifer doesn’t know how long he can keep this up.

“They’re helping me out and they’re helping my employees out,” he said.

And those getting the special deliveries appreciate it too.

“It makes me feel good to be able to support the small business, absolutely, I’ll do what I can,” said Kendall.

Studies also show that the smell of fresh-baked bread can make you a kinder person and with everyone staying home - some of us need to be nicer to each other.

