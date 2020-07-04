SAN DIEGO — San Diego Girl Scouts answered the call to help keep their school community safe. They sewed homemade masks over the weekend for the Food and Nutrition Team at the Poway Unified School District.

Girl Scout Troops 8863 and 2151 donated nearly 200 colorful masks, along with notes of thanks to Food Service Workers, after Poway Unified's Superintendent made an urgent plea.

On Friday, Dr. Marian Kim Phelps posted on twitter, "We donated all of our supplies of face masks to the hospitals weeks ago. Let me know if you know anyone who can help donate some face masks for our employees. Thanks!"

The County of San Diego issued a mandate for essential workers who interact with the public to wear masks. It went into effect on Saturday.

The students in Troops 8863 and 2151 attend Mesa Verde Middle School, Black Mountain Middle School and Bernardo Heights Middle School. The district received donations from individuals as well.

School officials took to social media to thank the community.

Dr. Phelps posted a follow-up message on twitter and wrote, "My heart is bursting! Our students are amazing. Over the weekend, they worked tirelessly to answer my call to donate masks for our food service workers. Entire Girl Scout Troops got to work and even individual students who didn't know how to sew taught themselves."

The masks will be worn by employees and volunteers.

Every weekday, Food and Nutrition team members hand out free meals to students at 12 schools in the district, between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

