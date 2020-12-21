San Diego leaders rally to reopen businesses and schools

The City of El Cajon and Reopen San Diego will host a free holiday rally Monday called "All I Want For Christmas is Freedom."

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A rally being held Monday comes after an appeals court stayed a judge's decision to halt enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions against San Diego County restaurants.

The City of El Cajon and Reopen San Diego will host a holiday rally called "All I Want For Christmas is Freedom" at the Centennial Plaza in El Cajon at 3 p.m. to advocate for fully reopening San Diego businesses and schools.

Reopen San Diego mission statement describes the group as "a non-partisan coalition of concerned citizens from every walk of life."

"We are committed to defending the natural rights of every resident of San Diego County, so that we all may pursue Life, Liberty, and Happiness. We are committed to peacefully opening, without encumbrance, every school, every business, every house of worship in San Diego County."

Legal analyst, Wendy Patrick, spoke with News 8 Monday about the uncertainty over the future of dining at local restaurants as we await a judge's ruling this week.

"Are the COVID rising numbers do to restaurants being open or people gathering together? In other words, is it social responsibility or professional accountability? With another hearing next week the court will again hear arguments from both sides," Patrick said.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs in the case have until Wednesday, Dec. 23 to respond and the appeals court will decide on what's next.