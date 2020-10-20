San Diego County remains in red tier with a 7.0 adjusted case rate after discrepancy in case data reported

"We are now concerned about the trends and we are concerned about the likelihood we could tip back to purple," Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said on Twitter Sunday. The county is now in the red tier and the limit for the purple tier -- the state's most restrictive tier -- is 7.0 cases per 100,000 residents.



Fletcher pointed to positive unadjusted case rates over six days (Oct. 11-16): 6.9 out of 100,000 residents, to 7.2 to 7.3 to 7.4 to 7.7 and 7.8, respectively.



Fletcher and Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten held an emergency meeting Friday to "sound the alarm" as the future case rate appeared to cross into the purple tier of the state's four-tier reopening system.



If the county's adjusted case rate of positive COVID-19 tests remains above 7.0 per 100,000 for two consecutive weeks, it would move into the purple tier for at least three weeks. The purple tier would force nearly all non- essential indoor businesses to close.



No new community outbreaks were reported Monday. In the past seven days, 31 community outbreaks were confirmed, well above the trigger of seven or more in a week's time.



A community outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.



The county uses community outbreaks to get a larger sense of the pandemic locally, but the state does not include the statistic in its weekly report.



Wooten said 95% of the county's cases were not related to a marked community outbreak, a clear indicator the illness has spread throughout the county.