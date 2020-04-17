The Share Your Smile idea from a San Diego respiratory therapist has turned into a worldwide movement, and now he is thanking his fellow healthcare heroes for their compassion for their patients.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart. The last few weeks, I've received so many positive messages of support," Robertino Rodriguez said in a video posted on Instagram. "I never would have thought that such a small idea would have such a huge impact on the world. Sometimes the smallest ideas have the biggest impact."

Two weeks ago, Rodriguez posted a photo of himself on Instagram which showed him dressed in full personal protective equipment (PPE) with a laminated picture of himself smiling.

He wrote, "I felt bad for my patients in ER when I would come in the room with my face covered in PPE. A reassuring smile makes a big difference to a scared patient." He said it was his way of sharing a reassuring and comforting smile.

Rodriguez' photo went viral and became known as the "Share Your Smile" movement. Countless healthcare workers across the globe have done the same, sharing their own photos with Rodriguez.

Governor Gavin Newsom shared the photo on Twitter last week and wrote, "Love this-- THANK YOU Robertino for your creativity and kindness".

Rodriguez works at Scripps Mercy Hospital. Scripps Health declined our requests to interview Rodriguez about his "Share Your Smiles" movement, saying they're unable to take part.