Settlement reached in youth sports lawsuit filed in San Diego County

Gardinera told News 8 the settlement will have a statewide impact, and it includes a solution for testing high school student-athletes.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Organizers of the ‘Let Them Play’ group told News 8 that a settlement has been reached in the lawsuit against the County of San Diego, The State Department of Health and Governor Gavin Newsom. The lawsuit was spearheaded by Scripps Ranch High School football coach Marlon Gardinera on behalf of his son.

A few weeks ago a judge sided with the suit, allowing youth sports to reopen in the county as long as teams follow the same safety protocols that college and professional sports teams are required to follow.

The announcement of the settlement will be made at 10 a.m. where organizers of ‘Let Them Play’ along with the lawyer involved in the suit will be in attendance.

The student's lawsuit originally stated, “there is no medical evidence that competing in team sports is safe for college and/or professional athletes but not high school athletes.”

“Governor Newsom has favored professional sports and colleges and allowed them to play sports, but he has denied the same right to youths who are being irreparably harmed through his unequal application of the law,” said Brad Hensley, founder of Let Them Play CA , a group of 60,000+ student-athletes, parents and coaches in California fighting the ban on youth sports.