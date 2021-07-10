Some San Diego business owners say they would oppose vaccine mandate for patrons

The Los Angeles City Council approved a new ordinance on Wednesday for people to show proof of vaccinations to enter any indoor restaurant by the end of November.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The Los Angeles City Council approved a new ordinance on Wednesday for people to show proof of vaccinations to enter any indoor restaurant by the end of November. Many business owners in San Diego say that no matter it takes - they will not let that happen locally.

"A lot of the COVID measures and lockdowns have been geared towards restaurants because it’s a gathering place for people and we’ve kind of taken the brunt of a lot of things," David Chiddick, the owner of Koffie Co. said

Chiddick has owned his spot since 2019n and said what’s happening in Los Angeles mandating proof of vaccination before entering restaurants should not happen in San Diego or anywhere for that matter.

"As Americans, what I see and what I've seen from the beginning of all this is the ability to choose what’s best for us has been taken away little by little," said Chiddick.

Under a new ordinance in L.A., most businesses will need proof of the COVID-19 vaccination by November 29.

Businesses that violate the rules could face fines of up to $5,000.

For Chiddick, penalties are not an issue. He said it’s the freedom and choice that’s being taken away.

"If that means fines, jail, that means people sending death threats like they have done many times, if that means all kind of hate I will gladly endure that so my children can live in peace," said Chiddick.

Friday, businesses like Koffie co will gather to speak on their viewpoints – Michael Seifer CEO of public square connects businesses together who believe in the same rights and virtues… he says this topic is something that will not be taken lightly.

"What we really want to do is mobilize business leaders in the community send a clear message we don’t want to segregate Americas finest city that says our businesses is for all peoplem," said Seifer.