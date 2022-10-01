California National Guard in place to meet demand for state's COVID-19 testing facilities

Cal Guard members will be deployed across six testing sites in the cities of San Diego, Chula Vista, El Cajon, Escondido, National City, and Oceanside.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — More than 200 California National Guard members are in place Monday at a number of testing sites in San Diego to help ramp up testing efforts statewide. On Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the activation of the California National Guard to meet the state's demand for COVID-19 testing.

Six sites in San Diego County will be receiving National Guard support. Cal Guard members will be deployed across six testing sites in the cities of San Diego, Chula Vista, El Cajon, Escondido, National City, and Oceanside.

The Imperial County traveling testing site will also be receiving support from Cal Guard members.

According to the Office of Gov. Gavin Newsom, over 200 California Guard members will be deployed across 50 Optum Serve Sites to increase access to testing quickly, increase staff, and add walk-in capacity beginning throughout the coming weeks.

“California has led the country’s fight against COVID-19, implementing first-in-the-nation public health measures that have helped save tens of thousands of lives,” said Governor Newsom, in the press release. “We continue to support communities in their response to COVID by bolstering testing capacity.”

The announcement comes as omicron continues to spread rapidly across the globe, accounting for at least 80% of COVID-19 cases in California.

The following sites in San Diego County are each receiving assistance from members of the Cal Guard and expanding operations: