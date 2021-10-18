San Diego parents participate in statewide walkout to protest school vaccine mandate

On Monday, October 18th some California parents are keeping their kids home from school to stand up for freedom of choice against mandates.

SAN DIEGO — In protest against the statewide vaccine mandate, some parents, students, teachers, and school staff throughout California have planned a statewide school walkout for Monday, October, 18th. Organizers of the movement say they are standing for freedom of choice against mandates.

Communities across the state have events planned for Monday morning. In response to this walkout, the San Diego County Office of Education says keeping children home from school to protest state policies impacts their learning time and student academic success.

“There are flyers all over the state. There is not one specific group that is organizing this,” said Sharon McKeenman the founder of Let Them Breathe, a group of parents concerned about the effects of masks and vaccines for children. She will participate in Monday's walkout in Balboa Park.

Flyers posted on social media invited people to the Organ Pavilion in Balboa Park to participate in a field trip to explore educational resources and museums. McKeeman said the morning will be for parents to connect about alternative schooling options like micro-schools or homeschooling.

“If they're calling their kids out from school for the day they want it to be a positive educational thing,” said McKeeman.

Organizers are asking parents to call their student’s schools and state they are keeping them home not because they are sick, but because they are not okay with the vaccine mandate.

Many school districts have sent out responses in opposition to the planned walkout. The Grossmont Union High School District disagrees with the movement stating, “We respect all of our community members’ strongly-held beliefs about the state’s mandates. At the same time, we never want students to fall behind. It’s important for them to be in class during the school day.”

The San Marcos Unified School District said in a response, “We understand that families and students may have strong emotions and questions about COVID-19 safety measures, including vaccine and testing requirements. However, keeping children home from school to protest a COVID-19 vaccine requirement announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom, as posts on some social media outlets are suggesting, would only result in lost learning time for our students. Our school funding will not be impacted by absences. But our children will be. Showing up for school has a huge impact on a student's academic success starting in kindergarten and continuing through high school.”