California state epidemiologist recommends pause on use of batch of Moderna vaccines

The California State Epidemiologist issued a statement Sunday saying she is recommending providers pause the administration of a single lot of the Moderna vaccine due to possible allergic reactions.

According to a press release from the California Department of Public Health, lot 41L20A of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has registered a "higher-than-usual number of possible allergic reactions" at one California vaccination distribution clinic. That specific lot has been turned over to the CDC, FDA, and Moderna for inspection.

Dr. Erica S. Pan released the following statement:

“Our goal is to provide the COVID vaccine safely, swiftly and equitably,” said Dr. Pan. “A higher-than-usual number of possible allergic reactions were reported with a specific lot of Moderna vaccine administered at one community vaccination clinic. Fewer than 10 individuals required medical attention over the span of 24 hours. Out of an extreme abundance of caution and also recognizing the extremely limited supply of vaccine, we are recommending that providers use other available vaccine inventory and pause the administration of vaccines from Moderna Lot 041L20A until the investigation by the CDC, FDA, Moderna and the state is complete. We will provide an update as we learn more.”