Rady Children's Hospital administers its first COVID-19 vaccine doses

"This is the new beginning for all of us, this is going to help so many of us," said Sonia Garcia, a front-line healthcare worker at Rady Children's Hospital.

SAN DIEGO — Tuesday marked another major step forward in the fight against coronavirus as Rady Children's Hospital began vaccinating its front-line healthcare workers with the COVID-19 vaccine.

"It's really groundbreaking. I think this is a really important step for us to get back to normalcy," said emergency room nurse Brittanee Randle.

She was first in line.

"It was great. The person who administered it was awesome! I'm actually afraid of needles and I didn't even feel it," she laughed.

Sonia Garcia was next in line. She is a certified phlebotomy technician.

"Amazing. I want to cry, but not here. It's really heartwarming," said Garcia.

Dr. John Bradley, Medical Director of Infectious Disease, was third.

"I am smiling because I'm getting the vaccine," he said. "We've been waiting so long for the vaccine. I have to pinch myself because it's here now."

The first shipment containing about 2,000 doses arrived Tuesday morning via FedEx.

"'Hallelujah!' is probably the first word that came to mind," said pharmacist manager Ron D’Ulisse.

The vaccine was brought into a secure location at the hospital. The storage area is under video surveillance and very few people have access to the vaccine.

Each vial contains five doses. Before the vaccine can be administered, staff dilutes it in a saline solution to separate each dose. The vaccine has to be stored in freezers at extremely cold temperatures. It must thaw in a refrigerator for two hours before it's administered.

Anyone who receives the vaccine must have their information entered into a federal registry that's monitored by the CDC,

"We will be giving individuals a card saying they actually got vaccinated," said Dr. Nicholas Holmes. "I've heard there's several apps that are being developed to input that information so people can prove they have it."

Meanwhile Garcia said Tuesday was special.