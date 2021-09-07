With COVID cases on the rise, including the Delta variant, San Diego leaders are urging people to get vaccinated

Nearly 80% have received their first dose.



The concern isn't just for those who haven't been vaccinated at all, but also for people who have yet to return for their second shot.



"Really you wanna get it on time but even if it's been a month, two months, four months, you don't have to restart, you just have to get that second shot. It's important because specifically with the Delta variant, one shot is not enough," said the County’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Eric McDonald.



There have been 54 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in San Diego, though it's believed that number is likely higher since not all samples can be tested.



"Because of different entities doing testing and not being able to get all those samples in. Another factor is you have to have enough virus to sequence in the first place," said Dr. McDonald.



At this point, there are no plans to go back to requiring masks, like what we're seeing in nearby Los Angeles.



Instead, the guidance being put out by the county is simply to get the vaccine.

