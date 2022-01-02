San Diego County's 2nd 'Live Well on Wheels' Mobile Office makes its debut

In 2021, the Live WoW served nearly 23,000 people at more than 200 community events, mostly for COVID-19 services.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The County of San Diego's second "Live Well on Wheels (WoW)" Mobile Office program is expanding, as their new bus made its debut Tuesday. The program provides access to health and community services on the go.

San Diego County Board Of Supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Nick Macchione, Director for the County Health & Human Services Agency held a media conference Tuesday as one of the busses headed out for its full day of work.

In 2019, the county authorized the mobile office program at the recommendation of Chair Fletcher. The first "Live Well on Wheels" mobile office arrived in March 2020. At that time, it was used primarily for the COVID-19 pandemic response and other critical outreach events.

In 2021, the Live WoW served nearly 23,000 people at more than 200 community events, mostly for COVID-19 services.

"Our county is 4,200 square miles, we are a very large and diverse county and it's not easy whether you're in the outlining rural area or maybe some areas where you don't have access to transportation. It's getting into those communities that have those access challenges and serving them," Macchione said.

On Jan. 25, 2022, the Board of Supervisors committed to further expanding the fleet so as to better deliver services to the neighborhoods and communities most in need. The Health and Human Services Agency now will seek bids for two more mobile offices and a mobile Public Health laboratory.

The bus is fully equipped to offer a variety of resources including disaster response services and health screenings, and is available by request to attend community events and be co-hosted with community partners.

For more information on where to find the Live WoW bus, Click Here.