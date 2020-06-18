A change.org petition calls for Juneteenth to be declared a national holiday

SAN DIEGO — There's a push to recognize June 19, known as "Juneteenth", as a national holiday. Some big name companies, including Nike and Target, will now recognize it as a company holiday.

What is Juneteenth?

"It's a remembrance of what some of my ancestors went through," said Brian Bonner of the San Diego chapter of the NAACP.

President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863 ending slavery. However, it wasn't until two and a half years later that the state of Texas finally complied. On June 19, 1865, Gen. Gordon Granger arrived with Union soldiers in Galveston, Texas, and announced to enslaved African Americans that the civil war had ended and they were free.

"General Granger stated Black people - former slaves - were entitled to all the rights of white citizens," said Bonner. "That was one of the first times someone had ever said that."

This year, amid nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism, a change.org petition asks Juneteenth be declared a national holiday.

Plenty of companies, including News 8 (TEGNA), are now recognizing it. Other companies include U.S. Bank and Chase.

Amazon is encouraging its employees to cancel all meetings and instead take time to learn and reflect.

"The question I have is, 'What about Juneteenth 2021?' Will we have the same interest?" said Bonner.

Juneteenth celebrations include BBQs and family gatherings. The focus is on education and self improvement. Elders share their stories and wisdom. There's often prayer.

"Juneteenth reminds me of the debt that I owe to the people who came before me," said Bonner. "The reason I'm able to do some of the things I'm able to do now is because of the hard work and sacrifices of many who came before me. Some I know, some I don't even know."

There will be several Juneteenth celebrations here in San Diego on Friday, including a caravan celebration beginning at Southwestern college in Lot J at 9:00 a.m.