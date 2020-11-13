1 killed, 2 wounded in unrelated shootings in Mt. Hope, Gaslamp and Clairemont

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was killed in a shooting in downtown San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter and two other men were wounded in unrelated shootings in the Mount Hope area and the Clairemont area, police said Friday.



The first shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday on Boundary Street, just north of Market Street, in the Mount Hope area, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.



Two men were walking on Boundary Street when a vehicle, described as a dark 4-door sedan, drove toward them and someone in the vehicle opened fire, Heims said. A 38-year-old man was struck at least once in the upper left thigh, while the other man was unharmed.



The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, the officer said. The suspect vehicle was last seen heading westbound on Market Street, but no suspect description was immediately available.



The second shooting was reported around 9:40 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and E Street in the Gaslamp Quarter, Officer Tony Martinez said.



Few details about that shooting were immediately available, but a man was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, Martinez said. The victim's name and age were not immediately available.



The third shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday on Chateau Drive, just east of Mount Abernathy Avenue in the Clairemont neighborhood, Martinez said.



Investigators determined a 23-year-old man was driving an SUV westbound on Chateau Drive when he was struck by gunfire and crashed his vehicle into an electrical box in front of San Diego Fire-Rescue station 36, the officer said.



The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his back, which was initially considered life-threatening, Martinez said, adding that the man's condition was improving Friday morning.



Witnesses reported seeing a silver 4-door sedan fleeing the shooting scene, but no suspect description was immediately available.



Gang detectives were investigating the shootings in the Mount Hope and Clairemont areas, while homicide detectives were handling the Gaslamp shooting investigation. There was no indication the incidents were related, Martinez said.