Migrant women and children given precedence processing at border

SAN DIEGO — While thousands of migrants wait for entry at the U.S.-Mexico border ahead of Title 42 expiring, women and children are typically given precedence regarding processing and detainment.

"Muy duro...Pesado," exclaimed Aida Malis, a single mom from Ecuador. Malis journeyed to the U.S.-Mexico border with her three young children, the youngest only 20 months old.

She said the journey here was scary, with days of hunger and nights of chilly temperatures, but she is escaping the crime and violence of her home country and praying for asylum in the United States.

"The whole thing is heart-breaking... that's all I can say.. we wish we could do more," said Nina Douglas, a humanitarian providing help from the U.S. side of the border.

As hundreds more migrants seeking asylum cross the initial border fence, hoping to be picked up by border officials, more and more kids are among them.

"We are seeing several very small children, including a baby, and they've been here for at least two days," Douglas said. "We have seen babies that are only four months old to all ages."

"These families are arriving with little children, and these children have seen horrible situations," said Lillian Serrano with the Southern Borders Community Coalition.

Serrano said families seeking asylum often flee violence and persecution in their home countries.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents distributed water and snacks to migrants, along with green wristbands.

The wristbands were used to determine the order of when migrants arrived at the U.S-Mexico border and to help decide who should be processed first.

According to officials, the "vulnerable population," including women and children, are given precedence when it comes to processing.

Malis is hoping her opportunity to present her case comes soon. She wished to work in the United States to provide for her family.