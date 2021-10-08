'Bloodied' man found dead in City Heights park; possible murder weapon is an arrow

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A "bloodied" man was found dead in a city park on Tuesday morning, and homicide detectives were investigating.
Officers say an arrow may have been used to kill the man.
Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. to a call at the Central Avenue Mini Park at 3642 Central Avenue in City Heights, San Diego Police Department Sergeant Yepiz said.
The man, who was "all bloodied up," was declared dead at the scene.
San Diego Police detectives spent hours searching for evidence.
They believe the victim is a white man in his twenties, though he hasn’t been identified.
At this point, no witnesses have come forward, and no arrests have been made.
The park, which includes a playground and skating area, has several ways in and out.
Neighbors tell News 8 they've seen fights and homeless people congregate there.
But no one reported hearing anything until police arrived on scene.
“That's just weird to me how something could happen around here like that. I mean there is crime like robberies but nothing like that,” said Brian Garcia.
If you have any information, you're urged to call San Diego Police.
SDPD say they currently have no suspect description.