Man dies after car crashes into water near SR-54 in National City

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A man's body was recovered in the water near State Route 54 in National City Friday morning after his car was found submerged nearby, according to California Highway Patrol.

A caller told police a car veered by her, nearly hitting her, and went into the water around 5:30 a.m., according to CHP.

Arriving officers confirmed a body was found in the water. Harbor Police divers were called to help pull the victim from the water.

No additional passengers were believed to be in the vehicle, according to CHP.

As of 7:30 a.m., crews reopened one lane on SR-54. The incident remains under investigation.