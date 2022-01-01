San Diego District Attorney presses felony charge against 12-year-old over Snapchat message

The 7th grader ran out of the principal's office at Carmel Valley Middle School. His 13-word Snapchat post later that day would eventually lead to a felony charge.

She feels the district and the District Attorney are retaliating against her and her son for filing a lawsuit against the district and speaking out against her son's arrest and the school's response to what she says was a harmless social media post.

The boy's mother says her son was saying the school principal jumped the gun by calling the police on what was not intended to be a threat but instead a message about how much trouble he was in.

Hours later police arrested him and last month, a year after the message, San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan charged the boy with a felony, for making a criminal threat "that will result in death or great bodily injury."

After running out of the principal's office, the seventh-grader logged onto Snapchat and wrote, 'Just dipped outta school ran out that bitch in the office dead tom.'

He had no idea just what kind of trouble he would be in.

The 12-year-old boy knew he was in trouble the moment he ran out of the Principal's Office at Carmel Valley Middle School in November of 2021.

Nine minutes after posting the message on Snapchat, Jacob deleted it. The damage, however, was done.

Later that day, Jacob logged on to Snapchat where he wrote the following post: "Just dipped outta school ran out that bitch in the office dead tom.”

A short time later, Jacob took matters into his own hands. He darted out of the principal's office to meet up with his friends.

Jacob asked the office staff why he was there and if he could leave.

At 3:20 pm Jacob's mother says Jacob's friends gathered outside of the office after the bell rang. They chanted his name and called on Principal Kim to "free 'Jacob'"

Jacob sat inside Kim's office for nearly two hours without hearing from Kim about what he did and the reason why he was inside her office.

On November 4, 2021, the then seventh-grader who we will refer to as, "Jacob," was approached by Carmel Valley Vice Principal Adam Bishop. The Vice Principal told Jacob that Principal Victoria Kim wanted to see him and that he needed to wait in Kim's office.

Jacob was later released from custody and was not booked on any charges.

"It is extremely traumatizing. Because the scene was so enormous downstairs with all the police officers and all the cars with their lights on, there were people standing waiting to see who is coming out of the building. And it was my little four foot eight, 80-pound 12-year-old in handcuffs with two police officers."

Emily says she struggles to get the memory out of the scene outside of her apartment that night.

"I was screaming and asking why were they there. Why are they arresting my son?" remembered Emily. "At some point, one officer had said that he had made a death threat to his principal. I just remember my daughter screaming and I'm asking what was happening. The police were very aggressive and rude. They weren't explaining what they were there for. They weren't telling me what happened and they did not have a search warrant."

After detaining Jacob, Emily says that the officers ransacked Jacob's room. They lifted up the beds, grabbed items from his closet, and looked through everything.

"He's like 80 pounds, four foot eight, max," says Emily. "He's got braces, you know, he's just a normal seventh grader."

"I was scared because I didn't know why they were there. I was worried," said Emily. "I opened the door. They rushed to my son's bedroom. And he was sitting on his bed. He didn't have his socks or shoes, he didn't have anything on but they pulled him up and put him in handcuffs.

She noticed several police cars in the parking lot but had no idea why.

Jacob's mother, Emily, who wishes to remain anonymous to protect her son's identity, pulled into the parking lot of the family's apartment building.

"We take school threats and threats to school staff very seriously, and we follow the established San Diego County School Threat Assessment Protocol when investigating and charging any potential threats to our schools. The protocol exists as a uniform way to reduce risk and prevent violence. Generally speaking, there can be a lag time from when a school threat incident happened to when it is submitted to our office for review. That time can be extended as the original reports do not have the investigative information we need. These cases require a lot of investigative follow-ups."

The spokesperson did, however, add that the DA is serious about protecting the safety of students and school staff.

"The goal of the juvenile justice system is rehabilitation, which is what we work toward. Charges are overwhelmingly sealed so that the youth can grow without a criminal record."

The District Attorney's Office says it cannot comment on cases where juveniles are involved.

"We have no doubt that this is retaliation," says attorney Adjadj. "There's been no new evidence since this happened last year. There's nothing, they sat back and didn't do anything. We had a representative from the school district reached out to us and now we know that they're aware of the civil complaint. And subsequently, there's, there are criminal charges. It's tactical, it's retaliatory."

Attorney Diana Adjadj represents Emily and her son in the lawsuit that the mother and son filed against San Dieguito Union High School District.

The Intent : Threat or No Threat

Preventing school shootings has been a key priority for educators and lawmakers across the country.

Images from Uvalde, Oxford, Virginia, where students from elementary school age to college students have been gunned down, have prompted school districts and law enforcement to view any threat as the next school tragedy.

Despite having placed more focus, the problem persists, with this year seeing a record number of school shootings. Data compiled by Education Week shows that there were 46 school shootings so far this year. That is the highest single-year tally, according to Education Week, since the publication first began tracking school shootings in 2018.

With more young people using social media on their smartphones, the number of reported threats around school safety has grown dramatically and school officials and law enforcement are making quick decisions on if those threats are false or credible.

Ken Trump is an expert in school safety and President of National School Safety and Security Services in Cleveland, Ohio

Trump has testified in high-profile school shootings in Sandy Hook, Parkland, San Bernardino, and others.

Trump says it is important when looking at a potential threat to remember that schools are community-based centers and that there is a need to "strike a balance between having reasonable risk reduction and security measures, while also not going overboard to the point where you negatively impact the school climate"

Added Trump, "Schools are for children. They're different from the courthouse, the government facility and military installation. We're dealing with kids, we're dealing with young people, we're looking at school climate, we're looking at age and developmental issues, and kids, unfortunately, do and say silly things, stupid things, and bad things. So you want to make sure that every threat needs to be treated seriously. It needs to be investigated thoroughly. But the outcomes the consequences should vary based on the context of the situation, the age and developmental aspect and the credibility, nature planning and overall credibility of the threat itself."

Emily says Jacob's message wasn't a credible threat, in fact, it wasn't a threat at all.

"He was saying he was in trouble," Emily told CBS 8. "These kids have the slang you know, they have their own verbiage...he meant that he is dead tomorrow. He is going to be in the office dead tomorrow. He left school. He's in trouble. He had called me immediately after leaving the school and said, Oh my gosh, Mom, I was in the office for over two hours. I don't know why I was in there. They put me in the counselor's room. They didn't even turn the lights on for me. I asked to use the bathroom twice. They wouldn't let me. I left the office. Mom, please don't be mad at me. Please don't be mad at me."