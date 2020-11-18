Fire investigation underway at brewery and pub in South Park

Fire crews are assessing the damage to South Park Brewing Company and Hamilton’s Tavern.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A fire broke out at a brewery and pub in South Park, according to San Diego Fire.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning along 30th Street, between Cedar and Beech streets, according to fire officials.

Crews are assessing the damage to South Park Brewing Company as well as Hamilton’s Tavern. Fire officials believe the fire may have started in the kitchen of Hamilton’s Tavern.

No one was inside either building at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.