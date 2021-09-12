Fire causes damage to Rubio's in Oceanside

Fire officials confirmed damaged caused by flames. No other information was released, including the cause of the fire.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — No injuries have been reported Thursday in an early morning blaze that caused major damage to an Oceanside restaurant.

Around 12:30 a.m., Oceanside Fire Department crews were dispatched to a fire at Rubio's Coastal Grill according to online logs. Shortly after crews arrived, a second alarm was called for the working fire at the 4201 Oceanside Boulevard restaurant near College Avenue.