'I've never seen the suffering' | Nearly 500 homeless people have died so far in San Diego County this year alone

The number only reflects those who were examined by the Medical Examiner's Officer. The number is likely much higher.

According to the data, a vast majority of deaths occurred, as would be expected due to population size, in the city of San Diego, followed by Oceanside, Chula Vista, El Cajon, and Escondido.

And while the Medical Examiners say the number of deaths of those living on the streets and in their vehicles represents only a fraction of the total number, the number is staggering.

It does not, according to a spokesperson, include "any persons experiencing homelessness that may have died of natural causes in hospitals or under other circumstances in which a community physician was able to complete a death certificate" or was sealed for a police investigation.

It is only a small percentage of the actual number. The San Diego County Medical Examiner says the 499 deaths this year are those where the deceased person's housing status was made known to the office. In addition, the office says it only investigates 14 percent of all deaths countywide, and only those that result from an injury, accident, or trauma.

According to data obtained by CBS 8, the county has averaged approximately 45 deaths per month since January of this year.

Nearly 500 people living on the streets and in vehicles in San Diego County died so far this year and were examined by the Medical Examiner's Office.

City of San Diego Homeless Deaths : "A Staggering Number"

From January 1 to November 1, of the 499 homeless whose deaths were investigated by the Medical Examiner's Office throughout the county, 311 occurred in San Diego. That is an average of 28 deaths per month or nearly one death a day when averaging out the numbers.

"It's a staggering number," says longtime homeless advocate Michael McConnell. "When I started doing this, it was around 60 deaths a year for the entire region. So, what does it say about the county and about the city, it says failure. Unfortunately, I don't see how it can say anything else."

McConnell says that during his daily trips, traversing the city and speaking to those on the streets and in encampments he gets a sense of desperation that he has never seen before.

"I've never seen the suffering," said McConnell. "A lot of people have just given up. It's just a complete system-wide breakdown. We're seeing so many deaths because our homeless service system has just completely broken down. There are plans but there's no strategy to implement those plans in order to alleviate the incredible amount of deaths and suffering on our streets. It's just desperation out here."

According to the Medical Examiner's Office, the cause of death in 169 of the 311 deaths is still under review. For the remainder, however, substance abuse is one of the leading factors, most notably fentanyl.

According to the Medical Examiner, fentanyl use was the cause or played a contributing factor in 43 deaths so far this year, while methamphetamine played a part in 38 of those deaths - some of which were a combination of drugs.

Other leading causes of death included those with severe health conditions such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, lung disease, and COVID, among others.

As for addressing the increasing number of unhoused people dying on city streets, Mayor Todd Gloria says it is a work in progress and he says the city is working feverishly on a solution.

"Look at what my administration has done over the last two years," said Gloria. "Whether that is growing the offerings that we have for our homeless population, whether that's coordinated street outreach in every city council district, growing our shelter capacity by 40%, and diversifying those offerings."

Gloria said that his administration is partnering with the county, the agency that runs the health and mental health programs for the county.

"We're partnering with the County of San Diego, to make sure that it's the shelter that we provide, along with the behavioral health and substance abuse services that they provide. Working together, we can have a greater impact on those individuals who are at least willing to come out and get shelter, get food, get to get some safety and provide the counseling and the treatment that hopefully will in their addiction. And then we continue to expand the amount of permanent supportive housing in our community, recognizing that addiction for those who are in recovery is a daily battle, and making sure that those who are able to be stably housed have the wraparound services to continue to keep them housed for the long haul."