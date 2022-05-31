'pH Miracle' founder faces new criminal charges

Robert Oldham Young has said he has a cure for cancer and other diseases. He faces a new round of charges for practicing without a license.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The best-selling author and founder of the pH Miracle book series, Robert Young, faces new criminal charges for treating terminally-ill patients without medical training, certifications, or college degrees.

Young, is the founder of the pH Miracle diet, a belief that cancer and other terminal diseases can be treated and cured through an all-vegetable smoothie diet and receiving IVs full of sodium bicarbonate - more commonly known as baking soda. At the heart of Young’s theory, is that “cancer is not a cell, but an acidic, poisonous liquid,” and can be treated by lowering the acidic levels in the blood. One way to do that, according to court documents, was to pump patients’ bodies with baking soda.

Young treated his patients at a sprawling 48-acre ranch in Valley Center in rural San Diego County.

Young and his colleague, Galina Migalko, will appear in state court on June 1 on charges that they took advantage of an elderly woman in the grips of liver and thyroid disease by pumping her with false hope and promising her a cure.

Young faces five felony charges including elder abuse resulting in great bodily harm or death, two counts of treating the sick and afflicted without a certificate, and theft of an elder.

The felony charges carry maximum sentences ranging from 4 years to 16 years.

This is not the first time Young has been tried criminally for practicing medicine without a license.

In 1996 Young pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of practicing medicine without a license.

Then, in 2017, Young pleaded guilty to two felony counts of practicing medicine without a license. Young spent several months in prison in exchange for the plea deal.

During the 2017 criminal hearing, Young admitted, according to the appellate ruling, that he did now have “any post-high school educational degrees from any accredited schools", nor was he a "trained scientist." (Kali v. Young, D076121, 19 (Cal. Ct. App. Feb. 8, 2021)

In 2018, a civil jury awarded cancer patient, Dawn Kali, $105 million dollars in a civil suit she brought against Young after he convinced her to forego medical treatment and chemotherapy and get treated at his pH Miracle Center in Valley Center.

The trial judge later reduced the massive verdict to just over $25 million dollars.

Despite the criminal convictions and the civil verdict, prosecutors say Young continued to treat patients.

According to the new criminal complaint, Young and his colleague Migalko treated a patient named Jane Clayson for liver and thyroid disease from September 2020 through January 2021.

Cancer and liver disease was not the only disease that Young repudiated.

In September 2020, the Federal Trade Commission sent Young a warning to stop spreading “unsubstantiated claims” about treatments and prevention for COVID-19.

Read the letter, “For COVID-19, no such study is currently known to exist for the product or service identified above. Thus, any coronavirus-related prevention or treatment claims regarding such product or service are not supported by competent and reliable scientific evidence. You must immediately cease making all such claims.”

WATCH RELATED: Rise in fake COVID-19 treatments

In a statement during Young’s arraignment hearing earlier this year, Deputy District Attorney Gina Darvas said Young “has a blatant disregard for the laws of the State of California that prohibit the unlicensed practice of medicine, and he refuses to distinguish between people who want to try his diet for general well-being and those who are critically ill and are endangered by his ‘treatments.’