Newly homeless in San Diego face the stark reality of no shelter beds

CBS 8 obtained records that show only a handful of shelter beds are available each day, leaving thousands without an option.

In a public records request, CBS 8 obtained the daily number of shelter beds available in San Diego since the beginning of the year and found that on average there were only 25 beds a day for men, women, unaccompanied minors, and transition-age youth.

And while Scott says that the lack of beds was one part startling and another part frightening, for the thousands of San Diego's homeless population, advocates, as well as others, say it is no surprise.

Minutes after 8:00 a.m. nearly four hours after arriving, staff inside the Homelessness Response Center informed Scott, as well as the dozens of others in line, that no shelter beds were available.

Like so many, Scott never imagined just how difficult it is to get that warm bed.

A handful of people wearing backpacks, some in wheelchairs, others in hospital gowns, formed a line along the east side of the Homelessness Response Center's front door.

When Scott, who wished not to use his real name, arrived at 1401 Imperial Avenue he was stunned.

A homeless resource worker told him to go the response center for a shelter bed and to get there early.

Facing his first day without shelter, 62-year-old, 'Scott' arrived at San Diego's Homelessness Response Center just after 4:30 in the morning on September 14.

The Journey to Homelessness :

"It's a little scary," said Scott. "You know, I haven't been down here before. I'm nervous because I don't really know what's going to happen."

Scott says he feared that one day he would wind up on the streets.

For the former restaurant manager and church employee, the trouble began in 2015 when Scott's mother died at 96 years old.

The bank took possession of Scott's mother's home in a reverse mortgage agreement, leaving Scott without a home.

Scott tells CBS 8 that he moved to Tijuana and commuted to his job in Clairemont Mesa.

That's when the pandemic hit, shuttering the restaurant that he worked at and leaving him without income. And then came the medical issues, blood clots in his leg and a hiatal hernia.

Since 2021, Scott has relied on members of his church for shelter and his meager $1,100 a month in Social Security payments. However, last week, Scott was told he had to leave and has been staying at a hotel since, biding his time in hopes of finding shelter.

After waiting for nearly four hours in line to find there are no beds, and seeing the despair and the need, Scott says he is doing his best to keep a positive mindset.

"I have to keep up," said Scott. "I don't want to go into despair or anything. So far, it just doesn't look so good. And I have no place to turn."

Scott says that he has followed San Diego's growing homeless crisis but did not expect that it would be this difficult.

"It's disturbing, the scene out here. I have been watching it on the news for years and I never thought I would be here. But, seeing it up close, it's awful."

Scott says he did everything that the case worker told him and still nothing.