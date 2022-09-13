Homicide investigation underway in Pacific Beach after woman was found on beach with gunshot wound

A spokesman for San Diego Police said, "We are talking to quite a few people out here on the beach. We are talking to people to try and figure out what happened and sort of figure out and put together what happened. We do know that there were some people that were out here who left prior to police arrival that were not interview. So we are hopeful that anyone who has any information that will help us understand what happened here tonight and how this woman lost her life will come forward to the San Diego Police Department."